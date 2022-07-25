Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 203,397 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,787,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,397 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $109,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.60. 9,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,765. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

See Also

