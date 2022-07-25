Comparing ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Canadian Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $987.70 million 0.88 $177.98 million $5.22 4.56 Canadian Solar $5.28 billion 0.37 $95.25 million $1.23 26.18

Risk and Volatility

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canadian Solar. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Solar 1 1 1 0 2.00

Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.58%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 19.26% 22.66% 13.22% Canadian Solar 1.50% 2.86% 0.78%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and testing services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-based and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSI) Solar and Global Energy. The CSI Solar segment offers standard solar modules and battery storage solutions, as well as solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The Global Energy segment engages in the development, construction, maintenance, and sale of solar and battery storage projects; operation of solar power plants; and sale of electricity. This segment also provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including monitoring, inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar projects, as well as asset management services. As of January 31, 2021, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 445 MWp. The company serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

