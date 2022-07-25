Compound Trading Down 7.7% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $376.44 million and $123.55 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be bought for $52.59 or 0.00240726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,157,898 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

