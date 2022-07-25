Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523,441 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.34% of Constellium worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Constellium by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Constellium by 7.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,178,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Constellium by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,455,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 175,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM opened at $14.44 on Monday. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.74. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

