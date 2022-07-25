Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th.
Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $11.98 on Monday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $252.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
Read More
