Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $11.98 on Monday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $252.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

In related news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 40,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,121,853 shares in the company, valued at $52,908,741.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Laurie Straten sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 40,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $413,840.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,121,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,908,741.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 189,573 shares of company stock worth $1,976,619 and sold 197,188 shares worth $2,538,260. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

