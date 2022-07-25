Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.60.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CTS stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.75. 110,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,048. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.72.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million. Research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.641111 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.