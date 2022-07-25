Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.60.
Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CTS stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.75. 110,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,048. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.72.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
