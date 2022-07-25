Convex Finance (CVX) Market Capitalization Tops $455.37 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.91 or 0.00031583 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $455.37 million and approximately $33.76 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032240 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,036,676 coins and its circulating supply is 65,872,017 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

