Convex Finance (CVX) Market Capitalization Tops $455.37 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.91 or 0.00031583 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $455.37 million and approximately $33.76 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004569 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017883 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032240 BTC.
About Convex Finance
Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,036,676 coins and its circulating supply is 65,872,017 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Buying and Selling Convex Finance
