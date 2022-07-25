Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Shell Asset Management Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.0% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $44,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 184,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,680,000 after acquiring an additional 29,768 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $529.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.61 and a 200 day moving average of $513.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.