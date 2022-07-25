Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises about 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $172.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.44. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

