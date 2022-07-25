CryptoBlades Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.30 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00008562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $1.30 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016598 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032312 BTC.
CryptoBlades Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,162 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
CryptoBlades Coin Trading
