CryptoBlades Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.30 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00008562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $1.30 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032312 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,162 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.