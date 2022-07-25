CryptoFlow (CFL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $165.00

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $261,630.19 and $165.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017581 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032181 BTC.
CryptoFlow Profile
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CryptoFlow
Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.