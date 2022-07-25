CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) versus SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Head-To-Head Review

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of CS Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SolarWinds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWinds and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds -6.06% 2.45% 1.21% CS Disco -26.05% -18.88% -14.12%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 0 5 1 0 2.17 CS Disco 0 0 10 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SolarWinds and CS Disco, as reported by MarketBeat.

SolarWinds currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 75.18%. CS Disco has a consensus target price of $45.58, suggesting a potential upside of 82.92%. Given CS Disco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CS Disco is more favorable than SolarWinds.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SolarWinds and CS Disco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $718.63 million 2.45 -$51.41 million ($0.31) -35.35 CS Disco $114.34 million 12.78 -$24.34 million ($0.78) -31.95

CS Disco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SolarWinds. SolarWinds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CS Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SolarWinds beats CS Disco on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including websites, servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases. The company also provides a suite of application performance management software that enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and web performance management; and service management software that offers ITIL-compliant service desk solutions for various companies. It markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps, SecOps, and service desk professionals. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc., a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

