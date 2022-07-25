CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Stock Down 0.3 %

CSX stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Insider Transactions at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $9,804,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in CSX by 962.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in CSX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

