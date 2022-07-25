CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Stephens

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 22.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 28.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

