CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 42.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $18.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00239320 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,930,742 coins and its circulating supply is 161,930,742 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in.

CUTcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

