CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 92,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,937. The firm has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

