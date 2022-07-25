Cyclub Hits 24 Hour Volume of $544,124.00 (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Cyclub coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and $544,124.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cyclub has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00017731 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001895 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032238 BTC.
Cyclub Profile
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Cyclub Coin Trading
