D. Scott Neal Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 15.7% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $302.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.35 and a 200-day moving average of $326.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

