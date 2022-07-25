D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,927,000 after purchasing an additional 867,765 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.39 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

