D. Scott Neal Inc. Invests $250,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.43.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $181.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average of $188.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

