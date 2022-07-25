Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $929,654,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Danaher Trading Down 1.9 %

DHR opened at $273.84 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

