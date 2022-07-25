Databroker (DTX) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Databroker (DTX) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $5,132.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,838.74 or 1.00109898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.