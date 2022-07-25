DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Reaches $0.0009

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $38,600.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix Global (PHB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Phoenix Token (PHX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dhabi Coin (DBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonBall Coin (DBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phoenix Protocol (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

