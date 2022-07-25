Deere & Company (DE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE):

7/19/2022 – Deere & Company was given a new $393.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/18/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $452.00 to $416.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $419.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $450.00 to $400.00.

7/12/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Deere & Company was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $435.00.

7/7/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $396.00 to $342.00.

6/24/2022 – Deere & Company is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Deere & Company is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DE traded up $10.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,612. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

