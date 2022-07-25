DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $7.10 million and $1.85 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032234 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,115,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.