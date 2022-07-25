Dego Finance (DEGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.61 Million

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $16.37 million and $7.61 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00008650 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,979.78 or 0.99994015 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006450 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003786 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Dego Finance
Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
