Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,290 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Delek US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DK opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th.

Several analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

