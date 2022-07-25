Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $43.34 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

