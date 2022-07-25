DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $66.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after buying an additional 477,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382,605 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,404 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,469,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

