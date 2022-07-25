Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $51.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SKX. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

SKX opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

