Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Target Price to $18.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Shares of VLRS opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $995.40 million, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.