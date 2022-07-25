Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €525.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €525.00 ($530.30) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($949.49) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($636.36) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($787.88) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €815.00 ($823.23) price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($707.07) price objective on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ASML Price Performance

