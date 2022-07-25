DEXA COIN (DEXA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

DEXA COIN (DEXA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, DEXA COIN has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One DEXA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXA COIN has a total market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $335,247.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017208 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001884 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032254 BTC.
About DEXA COIN
DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for DEXA COIN is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEXA COIN’s official website is dexacoin.net.
DEXA COIN Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DEXA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.