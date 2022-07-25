Digital Fitness 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $289,510.00 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $289,510.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016598 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032312 BTC.
Digital Fitness Coin Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,468,952 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Digital Fitness Coin Trading
