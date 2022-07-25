Digital Fitness 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $289,510.00 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $289,510.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,468,952 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

