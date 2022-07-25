Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Up to $90.88

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.88, but opened at $94.51. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $94.83, with a volume of 4,001 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMV. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 372.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

