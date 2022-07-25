DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.9 %

DOCU traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $63.21. 29,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,379,931. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

