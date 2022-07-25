DODO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18.47 Million (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. DODO has a market cap of $16.47 million and approximately $18.47 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DODO has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io.

Buying and Selling DODO

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

