Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 323.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 200,056 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of D traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.06. 25,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,044. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

