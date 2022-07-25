Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.20 EPS.

Dorman Products Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of DORM traded down $9.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,292. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

