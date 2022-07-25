Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.45-$8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.58 billion.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $128.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.71. Dover has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.