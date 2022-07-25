Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0647 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $14.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.03.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

