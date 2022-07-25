Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 6.0% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 62,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dropbox by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 284,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 71,090 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,351,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $247,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,008. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

