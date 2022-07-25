Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.23

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Dundee Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.41.

About Dundee

(Get Rating)

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

