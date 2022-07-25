EasyFi (EZ) Price Tops $0.82

EasyFi (EZ) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $358,307.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EasyFi

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network.

Buying and Selling EasyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

