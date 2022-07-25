EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.95

Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 2961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.97.

EcoSynthetix Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 15.73. The stock has a market cap of C$232.69 million and a PE ratio of -56.71.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

