Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $44.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2022

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.4 %

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.