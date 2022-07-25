Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $44.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.4 %

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

