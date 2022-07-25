Einsteinium Trading Up 18.2% Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $12,845.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00257443 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000929 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,726,803 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

