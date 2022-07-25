Elementeum (ELET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.00

Elementeum (ELET) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Elementeum has a total market capitalization of $9,864.51 and approximately $50.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elementeum has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017492 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001920 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00031895 BTC.
About Elementeum
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Elementeum Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Elementeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elementeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.