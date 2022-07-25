Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $328.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $312.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

