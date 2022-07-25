Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Up to $31.25

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $34.25. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 7,952 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Insider Activity at Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at $439,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.